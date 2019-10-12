International Development News
Report: Patriots to place FB Johnson (shoulder) on IR

The New England Patriots will place fullback Jakob Johnson on injured reserve with a shoulder injury suffered Thursday night, the Boston Globe reported. Johnson was hurt in the Patriots' 35-14 win against the New York Giants.

The 24-year-old rookie had been filling the spot of James Develin, who went on IR earlier this season after sustaining a neck injury in Week 2 at Miami. Johnson had no carries on the season but caught one pass for five yards. The Patriots (6-0) next play Oct. 21 at the New York Jets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
