Rugby-Davies injury better than we feared, says Wales assistant coach

The knee injury sustained by Wales centre Jonathan Davies against Fiji is not as bad as initially feared but there was nothing yet concrete on his participation in the knockout phase, assistant coach Sean Edwards said on Saturday. The 31-year-old was forced off in the 63rd minute against Fiji on Wednesday after he set up winger Josh Adams for his third try.

Head coach Warren Gatland said on Friday he was "hopeful" Davies would be in contention for the quarter-final with the British and Irish Lions man of the tour in New Zealand in 2017 hard to replace as Wales seek their first World Cup title. "We don't feel like it's as bad as we first feared," Edwards told reporters in Kumamoto ahead of their final Pool D clash with Uruguay on Sunday.

"There will be more news in a couple of days but the medics are working hard on him and we're in a positive frame of mind with regards to him being involved further down the line." Wales have already advanced to the quarter-finals but with a victory against the South, Americans can top Pool D and face the inconsistent French in Oita next Sunday in the quarter-finals rather than Eddie Jones' powerful England team.

