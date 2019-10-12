REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT

Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge made athletics history on Saturday when he became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours, stretching the limits of human endeavor and passing a milestone few thought could be reached for decades if at all.

US-ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP NHL roundup: Hurricanes make history with win

Erik Haula scored his fourth goal of the season to break a second-period tie, and the undefeated Carolina Hurricanes set some team history in a 5-2 victory against the New York Islanders on Friday night in Raleigh, N.C. US-SOCCER-CONCACAFNATIONS-USA-CUB-REPORT

McKennie scores record hat-trick as U.S. hammer Cuba 7-0 (Reuters) - Striker Weston McKennie scored the quickest hat-trick in U.S. soccer history on Friday as the home side hammered Cuba 7-0 in a Nations League match in Washington DC.

UPCOMING SPORTS

GYMNASTICS-WORLD/ (PIX) (TV) 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Stuttgart hosts the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. Day nine features the men's and women's final apparatus I. 12 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/SCENARIOS Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Quarter-final qualification scenarios

A look at the qualification scenarios as teams battle for the last places in the quarter-finals. 12 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-EURO-NOR-ESP/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Norway v Spain

Norway play Spain in Group F of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. We will also wrap up the other games in Group F, Malta v Sweden and Faroe Islands v Romania. 12 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-EURO-ITA-GRC/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Italy v Greece

Italy play Greece in Group J of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. We will wrapup the other matches in the group. 12 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ Golf - European Tour - Italian Open

Action from day four of the Italian Open at the Olgiata Golf Club in Rome. 13 Oct

GOLF-HOUSTON/ Golf - PGA Tour: Houston Open final round

Final round coverage from Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas. 13 Oct

TENNIS-TIANJIN/ Tennis - WTA International - Tianjin Open

The WTA hosts an International tournament in Tianjin. 13 Oct

CRICKET-TEST-IND-ZAF/ Cricket - India v South Africa - Second test

India and South Africa meet in the second test at Ranchi. 13 Oct

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NAM-CAN/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Namibia v Canada

Namibia play Canada in their final Rugby World Cup Pool B game in Kamaishi. 13 Oct 00:45 ET / 04:45 GMT

MOTOR-F1-JAPAN/ (PIX) (TV) Motor racing - Formula One - Japanese Grand Prix - Qualifying & Race

Action from the Japanese Grand Prix. The qualifying, which was postponed on Saturday due to Typhoon Hagibis, will take place at 0100 GMT, four hours before the race begins. 13 Oct 01:10 ET / 05:10 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-USA-TON/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - United States v Tonga

The United States play Tonga in their final Rugby World Cup Pool C game in Osaka. 13 Oct 01:45 ET / 05:45 GMT

TENNIS-SHANGHAI/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP 1000 - Shanghai Masters

Action from the final of the Shanghai Masters. 13 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL-URY/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Wales v Uruguay

Wales play Uruguay in their final Rugby World Cup Pool D game in Kumamoto. 13 Oct 04:15 ET / 08:15 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-SCO/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Japan v Scotland

Japan play Scotland in their Rugby World Cup Pool A game in Yokohama. 13 Oct 06:45 ET / 10:45 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-SCO/FANS (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Fans react following Japan v Scotland

Fans in Yokohama and Tokyo react to hosts Japan's pivotal match against Scotland in Rugby World Cup Pool A. 13 Oct 06:45 ET / 10:45 GMT

GYMNASTICS-WORLD/ (PIX) (TV) 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Stuttgart hosts the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. The 10th and final day features the men's and women's final apparatus II. 13 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ATHLETICS-CHICAGO/ (PIX) Athletics - Chicago Marathon

Top runners, including Briton Mo Farah, compete in the annual Chicago Marathon. 13 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SOCCER-FRIENDLY-BRA-NGA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - International Friendly - Brazil v Nigeria

Soccer - Friendly Match - Brazil v Nigeria at Singapore National Stadium 13 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-EURO-UKR-POR/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Ukraine v Portugal - news conferences & training

Ukraine and Portugal prepare for their crucial Euro 2020 qualifier in Kiev. European champions Portugal, featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, are second in Group B with Ukraine leading the way with three games remaining. The top two will qualify for next year's tournament. 13 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-EURO-KAZ-BEL/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Kazakhstan v Belgium

Kazakhstan host Belgium in Nur-Sultan in Group I of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 13 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/TYPHOON (PIX)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Officials to decide on fate of Japan v Scotland match after typhoon Rugby World Cup officials will decide on Sunday whether the final Pool C game between Japan and Scotland can go ahead.

13 Oct

