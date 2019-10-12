Lakers F Davis sprains thumb

Lakers star Anthony Davis sprained his right thumb Saturday during Los Angeles' preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets in Shenzhen, China. Davis, who started at center, appeared to suffer the injury swatting at the ball midway through the first quarter. He initially stayed in the game and had his thumb taped during a break, but then headed to the locker room between the first and second quarters and had an ice pack taped to his right hand.

The Lakers lost 91-77, and Davis finished with six points on 2-for-7 shooting, three rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 12 minutes. In two preseason games, Davis has averaged 19 points on 50-percent shooting, 6.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 22 minutes per game.

Next up for the Lakers is a preseason contest on Monday against the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center. --Field Level Media

