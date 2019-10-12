Redskins TE Reed (concussion) placed on IR

The Washington Redskins will place tight end Jordan Reed on injured reserve due to lingering effects from his latest concussion the team announced Saturday. The 29-year-old veteran hasn't played since sustaining the injury in the Redskins' third preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 22.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last month that this could be a career-ending situation for Reed, who has suffered at least six concussions. Reed played in 65 games (36 starts) and caught 329 passes for 3,371 yards and 24 touchdowns since the Redskins selected him in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

He set career highs with 87 catches for 952 yards and 11 scores in 2015 and made the Pro Bowl in 2016. Last season, Reed hauled in 54 passes for 558 yards and two TDs in 13 games. --Field Level Media

