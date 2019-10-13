REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge made athletics history on Saturday when he became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours, stretching the limits of human endeavor and passing a milestone few thought could be reached for decades if at all.

GYMNASTICS-WORLD-BILES Biles wins vault gold to tie worlds medal record

Simone Biles claimed a record-equaling 23rd medal at the gymnastics world championships on Saturday, leading an American one-two finish in the vault final in Stuttgart. CHINA-BASKETBALL-NBA

Chinese fans miffed at NBA, but not enough to skip a game SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - Thousands of Chinese basketball fans cheered on the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets at an NBA exhibition game in the city of Shenzhen on Saturday night - but some warned the organization to stay out of politics.

TENNIS-SHANGHAI-MEDVEDEV Medvedev extends hot streak to set up Shanghai final with Zverev

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev remarkably reached his ninth final of the season as he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(5) 7-5 at the Shanghai Masters on Saturday. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-EURO-NOR-ESP/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Norway v Spain Norway play Spain in Group F of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. We will also wrap up the other games in Group F, Malta v Sweden and Faroe Islands v Romania.

12 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-ITA-GRC/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Italy v Greece Italy play Greece in Group J of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. We will wrapup the other matches in the group.

12 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-FRIENDLY-BRA-NGA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - International Friendly - Brazil v Nigeria Soccer - Friendly Match - Brazil v Nigeria at Singapore National Stadium

13 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT SOCCER-EURO-UKR-POR/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Ukraine v Portugal - news conferences & training Ukraine and Portugal prepare for their crucial Euro 2020 qualifier in Kiev. European champions Portugal, featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, are second in Group B with Ukraine leading the way with three games remaining. The top two will qualify for next year's tournament.

13 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT SOCCER-EURO-KAZ-BEL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Kazakhstan v Belgium Kazakhstan host Belgium in Nur-Sultan in Group I of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

13 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-ARS/REPORT

Soccer - England - Women’s Super League - Chelsea v Arsenal Leaders Arsenal travel to third-placed Chelsea in the pick of the ties from the fourth round of games in the FA Women's Super League, and we'll be rounding up the rest of the weekend's action from the top flight.

13 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-EURO-FRA-TUR/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - France v Turkey - news conferences & training France and Turkey prepare for their Euro 2020 qualifier. They are the top two teams in Group H and a win for either side would almost secure qualification for next year's tournament.

13 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-EURO-BLR-NLD/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Belarus v Netherlands Belarus host the Netherlands in Minsk in Group C of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

13 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT SOCCER-EURO-SCO-SMR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Scotland v San Marino Scotland play San Marino in Group I of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 13 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRIENDLY-ARG-ECU/REPORT Soccer - Argentina meet Ecuador in a friendly match in Spain Argentina meet Ecuador in a friendly match in Spain

13 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT GOLF

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ Golf - European Tour - Italian Open Action from day four of the Italian Open at the Olgiata Golf Club in Rome.

13 Oct GOLF-HOUSTON/

Golf - PGA Tour: Houston Open final round Final round coverage from Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas. 13 Oct

TENNIS TENNIS-SHANGHAI/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP 1000 - Shanghai Masters Action from the final of the Shanghai Masters.

13 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT TENNIS-TIANJIN/

Tennis - WTA International - Tianjin Open The WTA hosts an International tournament in Tianjin.

13 Oct CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-IND-ZAF/ Cricket - India v South Africa - Second test

India and South Africa meet in the second test at Ranchi. 13 Oct

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NAM-CAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Namibia v Canada Namibia play Canada in their final Rugby World Cup Pool B game in Kamaishi.

13 Oct 00:45 ET / 04:45 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-USA-TON/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - United States v Tonga The United States play Tonga in their final Rugby World Cup Pool C game in Osaka.

13 Oct 01:45 ET / 05:45 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL-URY/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Wales v Uruguay Wales play Uruguay in their final Rugby World Cup Pool D game in Kumamoto.

13 Oct 04:15 ET / 08:15 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-SCO/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Japan v Scotland Japan play Scotland in their Rugby World Cup Pool A game in Yokohama.

13 Oct 06:45 ET / 10:45 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-SCO/FANS (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Fans react following Japan v Scotland Fans in Yokohama and Tokyo react to hosts Japan's pivotal match against Scotland in Rugby World Cup Pool A.

13 Oct 06:45 ET / 10:45 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/TYPHOON (PIX)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Officials to decide on fate of Japan v Scotland match after typhoon Rugby World Cup officials will decide on Sunday whether the final Pool C game between Japan and Scotland can go ahead.

13 Oct MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-JAPAN/ (PIX) (TV) Motor racing - Formula One - Japanese Grand Prix - Qualifying & Race

Action from the Japanese Grand Prix. The qualifying, which was postponed on Saturday due to Typhoon Hagibis, will take place at 0100 GMT, four hours before the race begins. 13 Oct 01:10 ET / 05:10 GMT

GYMNASTICS GYMNASTICS-WORLD/ (PIX) (TV)

2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships Stuttgart hosts the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. The 10th and final day features the men's and women's final apparatus II.

13 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT ATHLETICS

ATHLETICS-CHICAGO/ (PIX) Athletics - Chicago Marathon

Top runners, including Briton Mo Farah, compete in the annual Chicago Marathon. 13 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

