Jets rally from 2 down, beat Blackhawks in OT

Mark Scheifele scored on a one-timer 47 seconds into overtime to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a come-from-behind 3-2 win over the host Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday evening. Blake Wheeler slipped a pass to Scheifele, who blasted a shot from the top of the left circle to cap the Jets' comeback. Winnipeg (4-2-0) trailed 2-0 in the first period before scoring the final three goals to earn its third consecutive win.

Brandon Saad and Brent Seabrook each scored for Chicago (0-2-1), which earned its first point of the season. Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrew Copp also scored for the Jets. Nine players on Winnipeg tallied one point apiece.

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck stopped 27 of 29 shots to improve to 3-1-0 on the season. Blackhawks goaltender Robin Lehner turned aside 30 of 33 shots in his team debut with Chicago.

The Blackhawks opened the scoring on a short-handed goal by Saad with 15:58 to go in the first period. He joined a two-on-one rush with Ryan Carpenter, who slid a perfect pass across the slot to set up Saad's first goal of the season. A power-play goal by Seabrook increased the Blackhawks' lead to 2-0 with 7:23 remaining in the first period. Hellebuyck denied several chances by Chicago before Seabrook tracked down a loose puck in the right circle and blasted a slap shot into the back of the net for his first goal.

The Jets cut the deficit to 2-1 with 12:55 left in the second period. Neal Pionk fed a pass to the top of the right circle for Ehlers, who ripped a one-timer between Lehner's leg pads for his second goal of the year. Mathieu Perreault stood in front of the crease and screened Lehner on the play. Copp's first goal evened the score at 2-2 with 8:16 to go in the third period. Kyle Connor carried the puck behind the net and drew the attention of the Blackhawks' defense, which anticipated a wraparound attempt. Instead, Connor zipped a pass across the front of the crease to Copp, who easily converted.

Defenseman Calvin de Haan made his team debut for the Blackhawks and did not register a point. The 28-year-old played in 378 games over seven seasons with the New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)