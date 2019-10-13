Motor racing-Ferrari's Vettel on pole for Japanese Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel put Ferrari on pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, with teammate Charles Leclerc joining the German on the front row.

Mercedes filled the second row, with Valtteri Bottas ahead of Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton, who starts fourth.

The qualifying session was delayed from Saturday due to Typhoon Hagibis, the most powerful to hit Japan in decades. The race is due to start at 2:10 p.m. local time (0510 GMT).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)