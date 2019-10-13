Cricket-India enforce follow-on against South Africa at Pune

India decided to enforce the follow-on against South Africa in the second test at Pune at the start of the fourth day on Sunday after taking a first innings lead of 326 runs.

Replying to India's mammoth first innings total of 601 for five declared, the touring side were all out for 275 at the close of third day's play on Saturday.

A victory would give India an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-test series after the hosts won the opener at Visakhapatnam by 203 runs.

