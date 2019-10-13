Cricket-India beat South Africa at Pune to clinch series

India beat South Africa by an innings and 137 runs in the second test at Pune to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Sunday. Made to follow on at the start of the fourth day, the touring side were bundled out for 189 in their second innings in a little over two sessions.

It was the fourth straight win in as many tests in the World Test Championship for India who also won 2-0 in West Indies. The third and final test of the series will be played at Ranchi from Saturday.

