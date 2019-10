Scoreboard at the end of the second Test between India and South Africa, here on Saturday. India 1st Innings: 601/5 declared

South Africa 1st Innings: 275 all out South Africa 2nd innings (following on):

Aiden Markram lbw b I Sharma 0 Dean Elgar c Yadav b Ashwin 48

Theunis de Bruyn c Saha b Yadav 8 Faf du Plessis c Saha b Ashwin 5

Temba Bavuma c A Rahane b Ravindra Jadeja 38 Quinton de Kock b Ravindra Jadeja 5

Senuran Muthusamy c Rohit b Shami 9 Vernon Philander c Saha b Yadav 37

Keshav Maharaj lbw b Jadeja 22 Kagiso Rabada c R Sharma b Yadav 4

Anrich Nortje not out 0 Extras: (B-8, LB-3, W-2) 13

Total: (all out in 67.2 overs) 189 Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-21, 3-70, 4-71, 5-79, 6-125, 7-129, 8-185, 9-189, 10-189

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 5-2-17-1, Umesh Yadav 8-3-22-3 , Mohammed Shami 9-2-34-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 21-6-45-2, Ravindra Jadeja 21.2-4-52-3, Rohit Sharma 2-0-4-0, Virat Kohli 1-0-4-0.

