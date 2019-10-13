REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT

American Simone Biles clinched a record 24th medal at the world gymnastics championships on Sunday, becoming the most decorated athlete in the event's history.

US-TENNIS-SHANGHAI Medvedev mauls Zverev to lift Shanghai Masters title

(Reuters) - Russian Daniil Medvedev pulverized Alexander Zverev 6-4 6-1 to lift his fourth title of the season at the Shanghai Masters on Sunday. US-BASEBALL-MLB-NOTEBOOK

MLB notebook: Angels reportedly knew of Skaggs' drug use A Los Angeles Angels employee admitted to federal investigators that he provided oxycodone to Tyler Skaggs, used the drug with the late pitcher for years, and that the team knew about Skaggs' drug abuse, ESPN reported Saturday.

UPCOMING SPORTS SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-ARS/REPORT Soccer - England - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Arsenal

Leaders Arsenal travel to third-placed Chelsea in the pick of the ties from the fourth round of games in the FA Women's Super League, and we'll be rounding up the rest of the weekend's action from the top flight. 13 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-EURO-FRA-TUR/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - France v Turkey - news conferences & training

France and Turkey prepare for their Euro 2020 qualifier. They are the top two teams in Group H and a win for either side would almost secure qualification for next year's tournament.

13 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-EURO-BLR-NLD/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Belarus v Netherlands Belarus host the Netherlands in Minsk in Group C of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

13 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT SOCCER-EURO-SCO-SMR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Scotland v San Marino Scotland play San Marino in Group I of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

13 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT SOCCER-FRIENDLY-ARG-ECU/REPORT

Soccer - Argentina meet Ecuador in a friendly match in Spain Argentina meet Ecuador in a friendly match in Spain

13 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-EURO-WAL-CRO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Wales v Croatia Wales play Croatia in Group E of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The match report will include highlights of the group's other fixture, Hungary v Azerbaijan 13 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-EURO-EST-GER/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Estonia v Germany

Estonia play Germany in Group C of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 13 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-EURO-SVN-AUT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Slovenia v Austria

Slovenia play Austria in Group G of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. We will include details of the match between Poland and North Macedonia. 13 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-APR-FLA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Brazil - Brasileiro championship - Athletico Paranaense v Flamengo

Soccer - Brasileiro championship - Brasileiro championship - Athletico Paranaense v Flamengo at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba 13 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-SAO-CTH/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Brazil - Brasileiro championship - Sao Paulo v Corinthians

Soccer - Brasileiro championship - Brasileiro championship - Sao Paulo v Corinthians at Morumbi stadium in Sao Paulo 13 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

TENNIS-STOCKHOLM/ Tennis - ATP 250 - Stockholm Open

Argentine Juan Martin del Potro makes his return to competitive tennis at the ATP 250 Stockholm Open following right knee surgery. 14 Oct

TENNIS-ANTWERP/ Tennis - ATP 250 - European Open

Former world number one Andy Murray continues his comeback from career-saving hip surgery at the ATP 250 event in Antwerp. 14 Oct

SOCCER-ENGLAND/ Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend

Five talking points from the Premier League weekend. 14 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/ Soccer - Italy - Five talking-points from the Serie A weekend

Five talking-points from the Serie A weekend, 14 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/ Soccer - Spain - Five talking points from the weekend in La Liga

Five talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga. 14 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

