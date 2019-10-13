International Development News
Updated: 13-10-2019 19:49 IST
American Coco Gauff beats Jelena Ostapenko for Austria title

Linz (Austria), Oct 13 (AP) American teenager Coco Gauff won her first WTA title by beating Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 to capture the Upper Austria Ladies on Sunday. The 15-year-old Gauff, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and third round at the US Open, bounced back after losing a one-sided second set to win comfortably.

Gauff had earlier called Linz "my little lucky place" and its charm held for the teenager through the final despite a late wobble. After racing out to a 5-0 lead in the deciding set, Gauff dropped two late games to Ostapenko before closing out the match. (AP) APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

