Rugby World Cup quarter-final fixtures after hosts Japan were the last team to qualify on Sunday (times GMT):

Saturday, Oct. 19 England v Australia, Oita 4.15pm local time (0715 GMT) New Zealand v Ireland, Tokyo 7.15pm local time (1015 GMT)

Sunday, Oct. 20 Wales v France, Oita 4.15pm local time (0715 GMT) Japan v South Africa, Tokyo 7.15pm local time (1015 GMT) (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Toby Davis)

