Report: Bears G Long headed to injured reserve

Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long is expected to be placed on injured reserve due to a hip injury, the NFL Network reported on Sunday. The move is likely to occur on Monday and will mark the fourth consecutive season in which Long has landed on injured reserve. It is possible that he will miss the rest of the season.

Long, a first-round pick in 2013, was a Pro Bowl selection in each of his first three NFL seasons before ailments began interrupting his campaigns. He has played in just 30 of 53 regular-season games since the start of the 2016 season. Long played in last Sunday's loss to the Oakland Raiders in London but missed a game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 29 due to the hip. The team has a bye this weekend.

Long's contract runs through the 2020 season, but the final year is a team option. Ten-year-veteran Ted Larsen is the preferred player to slide into Long's starting spot, but he missed the game against the Raiders with a knee injury. It isn't yet known if Larsen will be available for this Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)