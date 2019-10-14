Texans control clock, stun Chiefs

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson passed for 280 yards and accounted for three touchdowns Sunday as the Texans handled the Kansas City Chiefs 31-24 at Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday. Watson and the Texans executed 83 plays, 36 more than Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (4-2), who suffered a second straight defeat at home for the first time since 2013. Houston (4-2) rolled to 472 total yards, using six drives of 10 plays or more.

The Texans overcame three turnovers. Their decisive score, a 1-yard rush by Watson with 6:17 left came on a 93-yard drive that lasted more than eight minutes. Watson added 42 yards rushing. Carlos Hyde, who was traded by the Chiefs in the preseason, paced a 192-yard rushing assault for Houston with 116 yards on 26 attempts. The Texans enjoyed a 19-minute, 36-second advantage in possession.

Mahomes passed for 273 yards, just 41 in the second half. He threw for three TDs but was held to fewer than 300 yards passing for the first time this season. Watson engineered three second-quarter touchdowns, throwing for one and rushing for another, to boost Houston to a 23-17 halftime lead. The last score, a 3-yard keeper, came with 16 seconds left after the Texans recovered the ball on a strip-sack of Mahomes. Each team generated two first-half turnovers.

Houston bounced back from a 17-3 deficit with TD drives of 75 and 80 yards behind 104 yards passing by Watson in the second quarter. The second possession was launched after Tashaun Gipson grabbed the first interception thrown by Mahomes this season. The turnover ended Mahomes' string of passes without a pick at 219. Trailing 17-9, the Texans responded with a 12-play march. A 2-yard touchdown burst by Hyde narrowed the gap to 17-16.

Facing third-and-19, Mahomes heaved a 46-yard pass that Tyreek Hill leaped high to snag for the first of three first-quarter scores by Kansas City. Hyde lost a fumble on Houston's first snap, setting up a 41-yard field goal by the Chiefs' Harrison Butker. A 90-yard drive Mahomes finished with a 14-yard screen to Damien Williams gave Kansas City its two-touchdown margin.

--Field Level Media

