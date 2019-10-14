Cowboys WR Cooper out with quad injury

Dallas Cowboys wideout Amari Cooper left Sunday's game against the New York Jets after his team's first drive with a quad injury and did not return. Cooper got up slowly after being tackled on a 3-yard catch less than three minutes into the game. He was targeted on the next play but did not appear full strength going up for a sideline throw that fell incomplete.

The team initially ruled Cooper's questionable return, but CBS reported on the broadcast after halftime that Cooper was ruled out. Cooper, 25, entered Sunday's game nursing an ankle injury but had not missed a contest yet this season. He had 32 catches for 512 yards and five scores entering Week 6, after an 11-catch, 226-yard effort against Green Bay in Week 5.

Cooper is in the final year of his contract after being acquired from the Oakland Raiders for a first-round pick midway through last season. --Field Level Media

