Reuters New York
Updated: 14-10-2019 07:22 IST
Barkley hype video pledges 'I'll be back soon'

The New York Giants didn't play Sunday, but their fans were treated to a highlight video nonetheless. With a message they have waited three weeks to read.

Star running back Saquon Barkley, out since sustaining a high ankle sprain Week 3 at Tampa Bay, tweeted out a hype video Sunday, accompanied by the message, "I'll be back soon ..." with a smirking face emoji and fingers crossed emoji. The tweet should only further whet the appetite of a fan base that hoped to have Barkley back in time for last Thursday's game at New England -- a 35-14 Patriots win -- and is itching to have him back in time for next Sunday's game at home against Arizona.

Barkley was injured in rookie first-round pick Daniel Jones' first start as Giants quarterback, and the franchise cornerstones had less than one half together in the same huddle. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
