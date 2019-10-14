Saints credit Pope's accidental hashtag after beating Jags

Pope Francis began his Sunday by giving thanks for the five new saints canonized at the beginning of Mass in St. Peter's Square. But one errant hashtag had him sending his 18 million-plus Twitter followers thanks to the New Orleans Saints, instead.

"Today we give thanks to the Lord for our new #Saints. They walked by faith and now we invoke their intercession," the tweet read. But when he added the hashtag before the word "Saints," it triggered the NFL's Twitter hashtag emoji campaign. The logo of each NFL team automatically appears when a particular hashtag is used for that team.

The hashtag assigned to the New Orleans Saints is "#Saints," so when Pope Francis posted his tweet, it appeared with the NFL Saints' logo. Among those who noticed the tweet before it was removed were the New Orleans Saints themselves, who replied to the tweet: "Couldn't lose after this. #Blessed and highly favored."

Regardless of intent, the tweet worked. The Saints beat the Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., 13-6. --Field Level Media

