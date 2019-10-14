Wilson leads TD drive with helmet comms busted

Not even a broken helmet can slow down Russell Wilson. With his Seahawks trailing the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon, the Seattle quarterback's in-helmet communication stopped working just as his team began a drive.

Though Wilson did not specify which drive was impacted, multiple reports indicated it was the Seahawks' lone third-quarter touchdown drive, which brought Seattle from down 20-18 to up 25-20. "The helmet went off at the beginning of a drive essentially ... I couldn't hear anything so I just kept calling plays," Wilson told reporters during his postgame news conference. "When you study the game plan, you know what you want to do, you know how you want to get the ball to different guys. We were running up and down the field and then I believe we ended up scoring a touchdown that drives. And then we changed helmets and played the rest of the game that way."

On that drive, which began on the Seattle 42-yard line following a fumble recovery, Wilson scrambled for three yards, completed an 11-yard pass to tight end Luke Willson, handed off to running back Chris Carson for a 25-yard gain, then found wide receiver David Moore for 11 yards down to the Browns' 8-yard line. Wilson was able to swap out helmets with the sidelines and concluded the drive with a 6-yard scoring strike to Moore.

"When the helmet shuts off, you go to the game plan, go to what you know, go to what you're feeling," Wilson said. "I think for me it's about keeping the tempo, getting the ball to the right players at the right time and staying on it. "It's just having confidence. There's no panic. Why panic? I think that's just staying focused on the task."

Wilson finished the game with 295 yards passing, 31 yards rushing, three total touchdowns, and no turnovers as the Seahawks won 32-28. Wilson now has 14 touchdown passes with no interceptions, and has many people calling him the MVP frontrunner as the Seahawks are now 5-1 overall and 3-0 on the road. As for whether Wilson had any thoughts about calling a timeout with his helmet out of commission?

"There's no need to," he said. "Schotty (offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer) and I are so close, understanding what we want to do and how we want to attack a defense. I've been playing this game for a while. It's good to continue to keep the pressure on the defense."

