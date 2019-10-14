Vinay Kumar, Sagar shine in Puducherry's nine-wicket win over Manipur

Veteran seamer R Vinay Kumar bagged a match-winning four-wicket haul as Puducherry thrashed Manipur by nine wickets to return to the top of the Plate Group table in the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Monday. Vinay Kumar (4/21) rattled the top-order in a triple burst to reduce Manipur to 19/4 in 7.1 overs but skipper Priyojit Singh provided some resistance with an unbeaten 44.

Singh, however, lacked support at the other end as they were bundled out for 109 in 30.1 overs with left-arm spinner Sagar Udeshi returning with three for 26. In reply, opener Arun Karthik steered the team home, slamming an unbeaten 67 from 43 balls with six fours and four sixes as Puducherry sealed the issue in 16.1 overs.

The win took Puducherry to the top spot with 28 points from eight matches. They will next face Assam in their concluding league match on October 17.

Brief Scores: At Kasiga School Cricket Ground: Manipur 109; 30.1 overs (Vinay Kumar 4/21, Sagar Udeshi 3/26). Puducherry 115/1; 16.1 overs (Arun Karthik 67 not out). Puducherry won by nine wickets. Points: Puducherry 4, Manipur 0.

At Tanush Academy Ground: Meghalaya 100; 34.5 overs (Dwaraka Ravi Teja 51; Roshan Alam 4/25, Arup Das 3/15). Assam 104/4; 17.4 overs (Sibsankar Roy 69 not out; Abhay Negi 3/39). Assam won by six wickets. Points: Assam 4, Meghalaya 0. At Abhimanyu Cricket Academy: Chandigarh 220; 49.4 overs (A K Kaushik 55, Bipul Sharma 49; Tahmeed Rahman 3/28, Imliwati Lemtur 3/52). Nagaland 222/9; 48.4 overs (Aosashi Longchar 76, Shrikant Mundhe 45; Shesth Nirmohi 5/37). Nagaland won by one wicket. Points: Nagaland 4, Chandigharh 0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)