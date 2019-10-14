International Development News
Development News Edition
Nets pick up options on Allen, Musa

Reuters New York
Updated: 14-10-2019 23:15 IST
The Brooklyn Nets exercised the 2020-21 contract option worth $3.91 million for young center Jarrett Allen on Monday. The 21-year-old Allen averaged 10.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots last season in his second NBA campaign. He shot 59 percent from the field.

The 6-foot-11 Allen, the 22nd overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, has averages of 9.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 152 games (111 starts) as he enters his third season with Brooklyn. The Nets also picked up the $2 million option on swingman Dzanan Musa for 2020-21. Musa, 20, spent most of last season in the G League but made nine appearances (39 minutes) for the Nets and averaged 2.1 points.

Musa, from Bosnia, was the 29th overall pick of the 2018 draft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
