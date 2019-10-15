Cubs set to interview Kapler, Astros coach Espada

Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler considers to draw interest from other major league teams, the latest being the Chicago Cubs, who said Monday they plan to interview him and Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada this week for their open position. Kapler was a member of the Boston Red Sox from 2003-06 at the same time current Cubs executives Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer held similar positions with the American League club.

Kapler, 44, was fired Thursday after compiling a 161-163 record with no playoff appearances in two seasons with the Phillies. On Saturday, MLB Network reported that the San Francisco Giants want to interview Kapler as a possible candidate to fill Bruce Bochy's vacant managerial position. Kapler has a strong relationship with Giants president Farhan Zaidi from their time together in Los Angeles, according to the report. Zaidi was the Dodgers' general manager when Kapler served as the team's director of player development from 2014-17.

For the past two seasons, Espada, 44, has been the Astros bench coach. He previously worked with the New York Yankees as third base coach and special assistant to general manager Brian Cashman. The Astros, who evened the American League Championship Series with the Yankees at 1-1 on Sunday night, had an off day Monday before Game 3 is played Tuesday in New York.

Citing industry sources, ESPN has reported that former Cubs catcher David Ross is the front runner to replace Joe Maddon as manager of Chicago among a group of candidates that now numbers six. Others who have discussed the job with the Cubs include former Yankees manager Joe Girardi and two members of Chicago's coaching staff -- bench coach Mark Loretta and first base coach Will Venable.

