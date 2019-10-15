Rams lose OT Noteboom for season, place CB Talib on IR

The Los Angeles Rams saw their freefall following a 3-0 start continue on Monday, as the team revealed a pair of long-term injuries to starters. Late in the afternoon, Rams coach Sean McVay announced starting guard Joseph Noteboom will miss the remainder of the season, sustaining a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a torn medial collateral ligament in his right knee Sunday during Los Angeles' 20-7 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The defeat was the Rams' third in a row, dropping them to 3-3, and putting them three losses behind the 49ers (5-0) in the NFC West. Earlier in the day, starting cornerback Aqib Talib told ESPN that he would be placed on injured reserve due to fractured ribs. McVay later confirmed that news.

Noteboom had struggled this season, grading out as the 75th of 76 qualifying offensive guards by Pro Football Focus. Nonetheless, the injury is the latest blow to an offensive line struggling to establish cohesion after losing two starters in the offseason. The injury could open the door for rookie fifth-round pick David Edwards to start.

Talib first landed on the Rams' injury list last week after hurting his ribs in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks and missing practice during the week. He was inactive against the 49ers and was replaced by Troy Hill, who made four tackles and defended a pass Sunday. Talib, 33, will be eligible to return in eight weeks, before the Rams' Dec. 15 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

A 12-year veteran who also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2008-12), New England Patriots (2012-13) and Denver Broncos (2014-17), Talib has seven tackles and two pass defensed in four games this season. His two-year, $19 million contract with the Rams expires after this season. Also on Monday, McVay said that safety John Johnson would get a second opinion on the shoulder he injured Sunday and that surgery is a possibility.

