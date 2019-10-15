Report: Panthers expect QB Newton back after bye week

The Carolina Panthers expect quarterback Cam Newton to be back at practice after they return from the upcoming bye week, ESPN reported Monday, citing a league source. A mild Lisfranc sprain on his left foot, an injury Newton said he suffered in the team's third preseason game against the New England Patriots in August, has "healed well," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Panthers will have to make a decision before Week 8 between Newton and Kyle Allen, who has gone 4-0 as a starter while completing 80 of 122 passes (65.6 percent) for 901 yards and seven touchdowns without an interception. His 106.6 quarterback rating ranks as the fifth in the league. In the season's first two games, losses to the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Newton completed 56.2 percent of his passes for 572 yards. In 89 pass attempts, he has not thrown a touchdown pass and has one interception. He was also limited to only five carries for minus-2 yards and no touchdowns in his two games.

The 4-2 Panthers will next visit the 5-0 San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 27.

