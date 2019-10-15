Jaffer slams 'unfit' pitches in Vadodara for Hazare trophy

Domestic cricket stalwart and former India opener Wasim Jaffer on Tuesday slammed the "unfit" pitches being used in Vadodara for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Jaffer took to Twitter to vent out his frustration.

"Absolutely unfit pitches to play in 'List A' matches in Vadodara," he wrote. Later Jaffer, who is the highest-run scorer in Ranji Trophy, told PTI that the pitch at the Motibaug ground was "close to being dangerous".

"Yes, specially the pitch at Motibaug is close to being dangerous. Two-three players were hit by a ball and nobody is scoring more than 150-160 runs. "Our tournament was (suppose) to start on 24th (September) but then there was rain for two weeks. So, I don't know why the Baroda Cricket Association first of all took up (the job) to host Vijay Hazare," Jaffer said.

All the Group B matches have been played in Baroda and Jaffer's team Vidarbha won only two of their nine matches, losing four. Three of their games had no result. They are languishing at the 8th spot in the Elite Group B standings and 13th in the combined Group A and B standings. "And the matches we are playing on, if you look at the scores, you will get to know what kind of wickets we are playing on. In Bengaluru, Jaipur and Dehradun they are getting good pitches to play (on), so its just feels very sad," Jaffer said.

A senior member of the Vidarbha's coaching staff believes that the match-referee should submit a detailed report about the condition of pitches to the BCCI. When contacted, newly-elected BCA secretary Ajit Lele told PTI that the association has been trying to improve the condition of the pitch.

"Because of the heavy rains that lashed the city the pitch was damaged. Rain continued till about a week ago, but despite that we are trying to improve the pitch condition," Lele said.

