Panthers release return specialist McCloud

Reuters
Updated: 15-10-2019 21:16 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@Panthers)

The Carolina Panthers waived return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud on Tuesday, his 23rd birthday. McCloud returned eight kickoffs for 174 yards (21.8-yard average) and 10 punts for 82 yards (8.2 average) in six games, but he also muffed three punts.

"He's an explosive, dynamic player but we have to protect the football better," Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. McCloud, a sixth-round pick by Buffalo in 2018, caught five passes for 36 yards in 10 games (one start) with the Bills last season.

Carolina has a bye this weekend. Rivera said the team "will take a look and see what's available out there" before its Week 8 game at San Francisco.

COUNTRY : United States
