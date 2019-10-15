Pro Kabaddi League semi finals to be played on Wed in Guj

Defending champions Bengaluru Bulls will take on Dabang Delhi KC in the first semi final of the 2019 vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 on Wednesday. U Mumbai will take on Bengal Warriors in the second semi final, to be played on the same day.

The final will be held on October 19 at TransStadia here, a release informed. Bengaluru Bulls beat UP Yodhas in the Eliminator 1.

U Mumbai defeated Haryana Steelers in the second Eliminator.

