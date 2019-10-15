International Development News
Development News Edition
Pro Kabaddi League semi finals to be played on Wed in Guj

PTI Ahmedabad
Updated: 15-10-2019 22:51 IST
Pro Kabaddi League semi finals to be played on Wed in Guj

Image Credit: Twitter (@ProKabaddi)

Defending champions Bengaluru Bulls will take on Dabang Delhi KC in the first semi final of the 2019 vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 on Wednesday. U Mumbai will take on Bengal Warriors in the second semi final, to be played on the same day.

The final will be held on October 19 at TransStadia here, a release informed. Bengaluru Bulls beat UP Yodhas in the Eliminator 1.

U Mumbai defeated Haryana Steelers in the second Eliminator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
