Saints CB Williams suspended two games

The NFL suspended New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams two games Tuesday for violating the league's policy on substances of abuse. Williams will miss Sunday's game at Chicago and an Oct. 27 home game against Arizona, which precedes the Week 9 bye for the Saints (5-1).

The 26-year-old has started five of six games this season as the Saints' nickel cornerback, collecting 18 tackles, two passes defensed and a sack. A third-round pick out of Florida State in 2015, Williams is in his fifth season with New Orleans after re-signing on a one-year, $2.25 million contract in April. He missed his entire rookie campaign with a torn hamstring and all but two games of 2016 with a severe concussion. He has missed just one game in two-plus seasons since.

Williams has three interceptions and 22 pass breakups in 39 career games (20 starts).

Also Read: Maisie Williams struggled with body image issues during 'GoT'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)