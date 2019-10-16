Sports News Roundup: Blues enjoy White House celebration with Trump; Pastrnak's 4 goals push Bruins past Ducks

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Formula One champion Hamilton says life had no meaning until he went vegan

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton spoke out about the 'messed up' state of the planet on Tuesday and said his life had no meaning until he went vegan. In a story on Instagram, where he has more than 13 million followers, the Mercedes driver triggered initial concern when he started a series of posts by saying he felt like "giving up on everything.

Tiger to tell his 'definitive story' in memoir

Tiger Woods will write a memoir billed by the publishers as a "candid and intimate narrative of an outsize American life". A publication date was not given for "Back", which is the first account from 15-times major winner Woods, 43, and is being written with the full cooperation of his friends, family and inner circle.

Formula One reaches deal to hold Miami Grand Prix - report

Formula One has reached an agreement to host the Miami Grand Prix in May 2021 with Hard Rock Stadium where the race would take place, but will first need local government approval, the Miami Herald reported on Tuesday. Formula One and local organizers in April abandoned plans to hold an annual race in downtown Miami after local businesses and residents objected.

Murray overcomes determined Coppejans in Antwerp opener

Former world number one Andy Murray began his European Open campaign with a battling 6-4 7-6(4) victory over unseeded Belgian Kimmer Coppejans in Antwerp on Tuesday. The 32-year-old Scot, who is continuing his comeback after having career-saving hip resurfacing surgery in January, was stretched by the wildcard in the second set but held his nerve to prevail in an hour and 44 minutes.

NFL notebook: Bucs sticking with INT-prone Winston

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Monday that Jameis Winston will remain his team's starting quarterback despite throwing a career-worst five interceptions Sunday in a loss to the Carolina Panthers in London. "No," Arians said when asked if Winston would be replaced. "I look at the reasons why. What happened? If it happens again, yeah, it'll concern the hell out of me."

World Cup winner Carli Lloyd keen to try NFL

Carli Lloyd, a twice winner of the women's World Cup, said on Tuesday that she was seriously considering a future as a pro kicker in the NFL. "I want to try it. I want to put a helmet on, I want to put pads on, I want to kick with two steps. And then see from there," Lloyd told former player Julie Foudy on an ESPN podcast, fueling rumors that she may become the first woman to compete in the NFL.

NHL roundup: Pastrnak's 4 goals push Bruins past Ducks

David Pastrnak scored all four goals -- giving him six goals in his past four games -- as the Boston Bruins beat the visiting Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Monday afternoon in a matchup of teams that entered the day 4-1-0. Pastrnak struck in each period, including twice in the third, for his first career four-goal performance, while Brad Marchand and Torey Krug each had two assists for the Bruins.

Blues enjoy White House celebration with Trump

The Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues visited the White House on Tuesday, showing up en masse for a ceremony with President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden. "It was a very lighthearted, fun kind of celebration," said Blues chairman Tom Stillman, who gave the president a "Trump" No. 45 Blues jersey. "You don't expect it to be lots of laughs and comfortable -- jokes. It was a lot of fun."

Soccer body FIFA may extend punishments globally after racism at Bulgaria-England match

Soccer body FIFA on Tuesday said it may extend punishments globally after racist incidents, including monkey chants directed at black players, marred a match between Bulgaria and England. "FIFA may extend worldwide any sanctions that a Confederation or Member Association imposes for racist incidents, such as those which occurred in Sofia during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier match between Bulgaria and England," the Zurich-based organization said.

LeBron draws social media ire over comments on Rockets GM's Hong Kong tweet

LeBron James sparked anger on social media on Tuesday after the Los Angeles Lakers star suggested that Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey "wasn't educated" when he sent a tweet in support of protesters in Hong Kong earlier this month. Morey's tweet of support for pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong prompted Chinese sponsors and partners to cut ties with the league and forced the National Basketball Association (NBA) to answer difficult questions about free speech.

