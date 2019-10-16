Four UAE cricketers charged with breaching Anti-Corruption Code

International Development News
Four cricketers from the UAE including one from Ajman state have been charged with 13 counts of breaching cricket's Anti-Corruption Code. These players have provisionally been suspended with immediate effect.

Four cricketers from the UAE including one from Ajman state have been charged with 13 counts of breaching cricket's Anti-Corruption Code. These players have provisionally been suspended with immediate effect. Mohammed Naveed has been charged with the two breaches of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. He has also been charged with two other breaches of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Code for the T10 League.

The ICC has been appointed by the ECB as the designated anti-corruption official for the purposes of the ECB's Code at the T10 League as in the previous editions of the game. Qadeer Ahmed Khan has been charged with the six breaches while Shaiman Anwar Butt has been charged with the two breaches of the ICC Code.

Mehardeep Chhayakar, who has participated in the cricket tournament in Ajman, has been charged with the one breach of the ICC Code. The players have 14 days from October 16 to respond to the charges, said the ICC in a press statement. (ANI)

