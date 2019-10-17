Lakers PF Davis cleared to play

Los Angeles Lakers standout power forward Anthony Davis has been cleared to play in Wednesday night's preseason game against the Golden State Warriors, coach Frank Vogel told reporters. Davis sprained his right thumb during the first half of Saturday's preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets in Shenzhen, China. An MRI exam performed Monday displayed no significant damage.

Vogel said "common sense" will be used when it comes to how many minutes Davis plays against the Warriors. "We're not gonna play him 45 minutes tonight," Vogel said.

Davis initially stayed in Saturday's game after getting the thumb taped but later departed for good. He had six points and three rebounds in 12 minutes during the 91-77 loss to the Nets. Davis didn't play in Monday night's preseason game against the Warriors.

In three preseason games, Davis has averaged 14.7 points on 45.5 percent shooting and 5.0 rebounds. Davis is in his first season with the Lakers after being acquired in an offseason deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Los Angeles opens the regular season on Oct. 22 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)