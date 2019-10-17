Chiefs WR Watkins (hamstring) ruled out vs. Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins has been ruled out for Thursday's road game against the Denver Broncos, the team announced. Watkins sustained a hamstring injury during the first quarter of Kansas City's 19-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 6.

The 26-year-old Watkins, who sat out the Chiefs' 31-24 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, has 23 receptions for 365 yards with three touchdowns this season. Kansas City left tackle Eric Fisher will miss his fifth straight game after having core muscle surgery, and left guard Andrew Wylie will sit out his second consecutive week due to a groin injury.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (thumb) have also been ruled out for Thursday's game. Both sustained their injuries in Sunday's loss to the Texans. Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders did not receive an injury designation and is expected to be in the lineup against the Chiefs.

Sanders, who hurt his knee in Sunday's 16-0 victory over the Tennessee Titans, was listed as limited on Monday before being labeled as a full participant in practice in each of the next two days. Denver ruled out cornerback Bryce Callahan with a foot injury and listed right tackle Ja'Wuan James as questionable to play due to a knee injury.

