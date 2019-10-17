Ramsey 'overjoyed right now' to join Rams

Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey has embraced his new opportunity with the Los Angeles Rams. Ramsey, who was traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday, told Uninterrupted's '17 Weeks' Podcast on SiriusXM that he was "overjoyed" to be joining the Rams.

"Big, big day for me," Ramsey said. "I'm currently just walking outside right now, I'm filled with joy, I'm overjoyed right now. God is the greatest, God makes no mistakes at all. No mistakes at all. I've been so blessed." In exchange for Ramsey, the Jaguars received the Rams' first-round picks in each of the next two drafts, plus a fourth-round selection in 2021.

Ramsey, a 2017 first-team All-Pro, requested a trade from Jacksonville after Week 2. Ramsey, who turns 25 next week, played on Thursday night in Week 3 but sat out the Jaguars' last three games with a back injury. "I was so blessed to be drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars," said Ramsey, who was selected by the team with the fifth overall pick in 2016.

"But now I've got a new chapter starting in my life, going out to L.A. and going to be a part of the L.A. Rams." Ramsey's first order of business is to help the Rams (3-3) snap their three-game losing skid, provided he's able to suit up for Sunday's contest against the Atlanta Falcons (1-5).

"Don't know how much he's been doing. We've got to get him here and analyze. ... It's TBD," Rams general manager Les Snead said of Ramsey's status for Sunday's game. Ramsey had one pass breakup and one forced fumble in three games this season. He had nine interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and 44 pass breakups while starting all 48 games his first three seasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)