Packers sign veteran WR Grant

The Green Bay Packers signed veteran receiver Ryan Grant on Wednesday as they attempt to add depth to the injury ravaged group. Grant has 123 receptions for 1,333 yards and seven touchdowns in 80 career NFL games. He caught four passes for 14 yards in two games for the Oakland Raiders earlier this season before being released in September.

Coincidentally, the Packers host the Raiders on Sunday. Green Bay was in need of receiver with star wideout Davante Adams (toe) likely to miss his third straight game. In addition, Geronimo Allison suffered head and chest injuries during Monday night's victory over the Detroit Lions.

The 28-year-old Grant spent his first four seasons with the Washington Redskins after being a fifth-round draft pick in 2014. He spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts before joining the Raiders as a free agent. Green Bay also indicated it will use one of its two injured reserve/designated to return spots on tight end Jace Sternberger. The third-round draft pick suffered an ankle injury during the preseason.

Sternberger isn't eligible to play until Nov. 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers but can resume practicing with the Packers.

