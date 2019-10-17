Report: Brown turns down Celtics' 4-year, $80M offer

Swingman Jaylen Brown is not interested in the four-year, $80 million extension he has received from the Boston Celtics, Yahoo Sports reported Wednesday. Brown, who turns 23 next week, is heading into the final season of his contract, and he would be a restricted free agent next summer unless he comes to an agreement with the Celtics.

In the past week, multiple media outlets reported that Brown hired agent Jason Glushon of Glushon Sports Management to represent him. Brown had played three seasons in the NBA without an agent. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 draft out of Cal, Brown made the 2016-17 NBA All-Rookie Team when he averaged 6.6 points and 2.8 rebounds over 78 games (20 starts). He greatly improved his averages in 2017-18 to 14.5 points and 4.9 rebounds in 70 games, all starts.

Last season, however, he started in just 25 of his 74 games and saw his numbers dip slightly to 13.0 points and 4.2 rebounds. The Celtics are coming off a 49-33 season after which they swept the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs before losing in five games to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Boston's biggest offseason change came at point guard, where Kyrie Irving excited to sign with the Brooklyn Nets while the Celtics acquired Kemba Walker in a sign-and-trade deal with the Charlotte Hornets.

