Rugby-Retallick back for All Blacks against Ireland

Lock Brodie Retallick has returned for the All Blacks in arguably their strongest side for Saturday's World Cup quarter-final against Ireland in Tokyo.

The three-times world champions gave squad players and those returning from injury some game time and trialed combinations against Canada and Namibia but were unable to field their top side against Italy after the match was canceled due to Typhoon Hagibis. The only change to the pack that opened their campaign against South Africa with a 23-13 victory in Yokohama was the selection of Retallick after he returned on Oct. 6 against Namibia from two months out with a dislocated shoulder.

Retallick played 30 minutes in Tokyo before being substituted to manage his playing time but was unable to get more minutes into his legs ahead of the quarter-finals when their final pool match was scrapped. Ryan Crotty, who started the South Africa game, has been replaced by Jack Goodhue in the midfield with Anton Lienert-Brown playing inside the centre.

Captain Kieran Read, who was rested for the Namibia game, returns at number eight to lead the side in his 125th test, while the dual playmaker axis of Beauden Barrett at fullback and Richie Mo'unga at flyhalf has been reinstated. Barrett's younger brother Jordie made his first test start at flyhalf against Namibia and scored 21 points but has dropped to the bench.

Five of the forwards -- Read, Retallick, Ardie Savea, hooker Codie Taylor and Sam Whitelock -- have been retained from the starting lineup from their 16-9 loss against Joe Schmidt's side last November. Scrumhalf Smith, Beauden Barrett, who played flyhalf, and centre Goodhue are the only survivors from the starting backline for that game, which was the first time Ireland had beaten New Zealand in Dublin.

Team: 15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Sevu Reece, 13-Jack Goodhue, 12-Anton Lienert-Brown, 11-George Bridge, 10-Richie Mo'unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read (captain), 7-Sam Cane, 6-Ardie Savea, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Nepo Laulala, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Joe Moody Replacements: 16-Dane Coles, 17-Ofa Tuungafasi, 18-Angus Ta'avao, 19-Scott Barrett, 20-Matt Todd, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Sonny Bill Williams, 23-Jordie Barrett

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)