Kane's first-period hat trick carries Sharks past Hurricanes

Evander Kane scored a hat trick in the first period, and Martin Jones made it stand up with 36 saves as the San Jose Sharks earned their third consecutive win, a 5-2 decision over the visiting Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night. Kane became the first San Jose player to complete a hat trick in an opening period. He also became the ninth Sharks player to score three-plus goals in a single period, the first since Patrick Marleau had four goals in the third period at Colorado on Jan. 23, 2017.

"It did (feel good), I can't lie about that," Kane said during a between-periods interview on NBC Sports California. "Any time you score a hat trick in the course of a game is rare, and I know that more than anybody. To get it in the first period and also get two-goal lead was definitely nice." His only other hat trick was a four-goal game for the Sharks at Calgary on March 16, 2018. Kane also had an assist Wednesday.

Barclay Goodrow and Tomas Hertl also scored goals, and Brent Burns and Hertl each had two assists for San Jose. Dougie Hamilton and Erik Haula found the net, and James Reimer had 17 saves for Carolina, which lost for the second time in three games after beginning the season 5-0-0.

Kane's first goal, a wrist shot through traffic from the top of the slot that beat Reimer on his glove side, came at 8:36 of the first period and gave San Jose a 1-0 lead. Hamilton tied it a little over two minutes later on a wrist shot from the dot in the right circle, his fifth goal of the season.

Kane then gave San Jose a 3-1 lead with a pair of power-play goals in less than 2 1/2 minutes. The first, at 17:19, came on a rebound at the bottom of the slot off a Burns shot that he slapped inside the right post. The second, at 19:43, came on a Burns shot from the top of the left circle that he redirected over Reimer's right pad.

Goodrow made it 4-1 late in the second period with his third goal of the season. He intercepted Warren Foegele's pass near the red line and then broke in and fired a wrist shot from the middle of the left circle that squirted under Reimer's left arm. Haula cut it to 4-2 with 4:19 to go in the game when he deflected a shot by Brock McGinn inside the left post for his sixth of the season. Hertl then sealed the win with an empty-net goal off a feed from Kane with 53 seconds remaining.

