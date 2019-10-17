International Development News
SOCCER-Spain may reschedule Barcelona El Clasico due to security concerns - report

Reuters
Updated: 17-10-2019 18:32 IST
The Spanish Soccer Federation is expected to announce that it will reschedule the upcoming El Clasico match in Barcelona, El Mundo newspaper reported on Thursday, citing concerns over the protests in Catalonia.

The match between Barcelona and Real Madrid is due to take place at Oct. 26 at Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium. On Wednesday Spain's top football division asked that the match be moved to Madrid amid ongoing protests in Catalonia over the jailing of nine Catalan separatist leaders.

