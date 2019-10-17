India presents bid to host FIH Men's World Cup

India on Thursday presented their bid to host the next edition of the FIH Men's World Cup. India chose the 13-29 January 2023 window to host the premier tournament. Apart from India, Belgium and Malaysia have shown their interest to host the Men's World Cup.

However, Belgium and Malaysia preferred to host the event in the July 1 to 17, 2022 window. For the Women's World Cup, five countries presented their bids - Germany, Spain, Spain/Netherlands, Malaysia, New Zealand.

Malaysia and New Zealand selected the 13-29 January 2023 window while the other countries opted for 1-17 July 2022 window. (ANI)

