Sports News Summary: Bulgarian prosecutors charge man over racist chants at England game

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Bulgarian prosecutors charge man over racist chants at England game

Bulgarian prosecutors on Thursday charged an 18-year-old man in connection with the racist abuse hurled at England's black players during their Euro 2020 qualifier in Sofia. England thrashed Bulgaria 6-0 on Monday but the match was marred by a section of home supporters taunting the visiting players with Nazi salutes and monkey chants. Tokyo 2020 Olympics head: Wants to discuss IOC plan to move marathon to Sapporo

Tokyo wants more time to discuss the International Olympic Committee's plan to move the marathon to Sapporo, Yoshiro Mori, the president of Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Thursday. But Mori, speaking to reporters, also said that Tokyo would have to accept the IOC's decision. MLB notebook: Angels hire Maddon as manager

The Los Angeles Angels and Joe Maddon agreed to terms on a contract to make him the team's next manager. In making the official announcement on Wednesday, the Angels did not release contract specifics. The Los Angeles Times and Orange County Register, however, both reported it was a three-year deal, with ESPN reporting the value at between $12 million and $15 million. Patrick Day dies following brutal knockout

American boxer Patrick Day died on Wednesday in Chicago as a result of the traumatic brain injury he suffered during his fight on Saturday, where he was knocked out by Charles Conwell in the 10th round. Day, 27, had been in a coma for four days following his defeat and, despite having emergency brain surgery at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, doctors were unable to save the junior middleweight. Wizards lock up Beal with $72 million extension

Bradley Beal committed to the Washington Wizards, ending a months-long negotiation while keeping options to hit free agency in the near future on the table for the coveted All-Star guard. ESPN first reported Thursday that Beal and the Wizards had a two-year, $72 million deal in place. The deal also includes a player option for 2022-23 that would prohibit Beal from hitting free agency for three more seasons and brings the total value of his contract to almost $130 million over the next four years. Billie Jean King says gender equity in sport far from realized

Nearly 50 years after Billie Jean King and the so-called "Original Nine" began their campaign for equal prize money in tennis, the 12-times Grand Slam winner said much more progress was needed in gender equity in sport. "You look at all the years of soccer, of baseball, all these different sports, they didn't encourage us to go into baseball, they told us to go into softball," King told Reuters. "They wouldn't let us run the marathon in the Olympics until 1984. Report: Brown turns down Celtics' four-year, $80 million offer

Swingman Jaylen Brown is not interested in the four-year, $80 million extension he has received from the Boston Celtics, Yahoo Sports reported Wednesday. Brown, who turns 23 next week, is heading into the final season of his contract, and he would be a restricted free agent next summer unless he comes to an agreement with the Celtics. NHL roundup: Avs take first loss as Pens win in OT

Brandon Tanev scored a short-handed goal with 1:03 left in overtime Wednesday to give the host Pittsburgh Penguins a 3-2 win and hand the Colorado Avalanche their first loss of the season. Tanev's shot from the bottom of the left circle was inadvertently knocked across the goal line by Colorado's Gabriel Landeskog near the far post. Browns star Garrett says fan punched him in face

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett said Wednesday that he was punched in the face by a fan. "A 'fan' hopped out his car to take a picture with me and then punched me in my face. Hm, put your legs into it might have actually made me flinch," Garrett wrote on Twitter while revealing the experience. NFL notebook: Ramsey 'overjoyed' to join Rams

Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey, traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday, told Uninterrupted's '17 Weeks' Podcast on SiriusXM that he was "overjoyed" to join the Los Angeles Rams. "Big, big day for me," Ramsey said Wednesday. "I'm currently just walking outside right now, I'm filled with joy, I'm overjoyed right now."

