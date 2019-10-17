International Development News
Development News Edition
Cowboys' starting tackles return to practice

Reuters Dallas
Updated: 17-10-2019 23:02 IST
Starting left tackle Tyron Smith and right tackle La'el Collins returned to the practice field for the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. Smith has missed the last two games with a right high-ankle sprain and Collins sat out last Sunday's loss to the New York Jets with an MCL sprain in his left knee.

Both were limited participants Thursday and both remain questionable for Sunday night's NFC East clash with the Philadelphia Eagles. Center Travis Frederick also returned after missing Wednesday's practice due to a personal matter, but right guard Zack Martin (back, ankle) did not participate.

