Wizards lock up Beal with $72M extension

Bradley Beal committed to the Washington Wizards, ending a months-long negotiation while keeping options to hit free agency in the near future on the table for the coveted All-Star guard. "Bradley embodies the type of high-character, team-first player that we want to have representing our fans and our city and we're very happy to sign him to this extension," said Ted Leonsis, the Wizards owner.

The team did not release contract figures, but ESPN first reported Thursday that Beal and the Wizards had a two-year, $72 million deal in place. The deal also includes a player option for 2022-23 that would prohibit Beal from hitting free agency for three more seasons and brings the total value of his contract to almost $130 million over the next four years. However, there is incentive to decline the option for the 26-year-old.

If Beal declines, he can re-sign with the Wizards for an NBA-record $266 million over five years. In free agency, Beal, the third overall pick in 2012, would be able to sign for a maximum of four years, $198 million.

If traded during the course of the deal, Beal would receive a 15 percent trade kicker. "Both the Wizards organization and the city of Washington have been committed to supporting me and my family since the day I was drafted and I feel blessed to be able to show my commitment back to them," Beal said in a team news release. "I'm proud to continue leading this team both on and off the court and look forward to being part of building something special."

Beal was named to the All-Star Game each of the past two seasons. He played all 164 regular-season games in that span and set career highs in scoring (25.6), assists (5.5), rebounds (5.0), steals (1.5) and minutes (league-high 36.9) in 2018-19. -

