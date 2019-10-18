Jets' Thomas calls Patriots' stint a waste of time

New York Jets receiver Demaryius Thomas termed his short stint with the New England Patriots a "waste of time" and said the team was disrespectful to him in an interview with the New York Daily News. Thomas was released by the Patriots at the final roster cutdown and re-signed three days later before being traded to the Jets on Sept. 11. The two teams play on Monday night and there is no love lost on Thomas' part.

"It was insulting, for sure," Thomas told the Daily News. "Once I got cut, I could have just come here (to the Jets) and not stayed there and re-sign. When they re-signed me, I was thinking that I was good. Two weeks later, I was gone. So it's like, 'Why did I waste my time?' Because at the end of the day, it was kind of a waste of time for me." The Patriots moved Thomas to open a roster spot for Antonio Brown, who played in just one game with the team before being released.

"They kicked me (to the curb) and shipped me out like I'm just a rookie," Thomas told the Daily News. Thomas, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, said didn't like the methodology and felt betrayed.

"It was disrespectful to me," he told the newspaper. "Like, you know, you could trust me and I could trust you. You told me when you cut me at the (final) cut, sit around, you'll bring me back. And I stayed. I could have easily become a Jet once I got cut. ... I could have been here the next day after I got released. But I chose to stay." Patriots coach Bill Belichick declined to get into a war of words with Thomas.

"Demaryius is a great kid. I have a ton of respect for him," Belichick said in his Thursday news conference. "... I felt like I was always truthful with him, but things changed, so what I'd said to him was not the same as what I'd said previously. It is what it is." Thomas, 31, was acquired by the Jets for a sixth-round draft choice in 2021. He is starting to find a comfort zone with the club as he has caught four passes in each of the past two games. Overall, he has nine receptions for 108 yards.

He was previously associated with Jets coach Adam Gase when both were with the Denver Broncos. Gase was Thomas' receivers coach for three seasons and then served as offensive coordinator in 2013-14. Thomas is three receptions away from compiling 700 for his 10-year career. He has 9,438 receiving yards and 62 scoring catches in 135 games (121 starts) with the Broncos, Houston Texans and Jets.

