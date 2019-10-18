Lakers exercise Kuzma's 2020-21 option

The Los Angeles Lakers said Thursday they have exercised the 2020-21 option on forward Kyle Kuzma's contract. According to Spotrac, Kuzma will earn $3.56 million that season.

The 24-year-old Kuzma could become a restricted free agent following that season if the two sides don't reach a long-term deal. Kuzma enjoyed a strong season in his second NBA campaign by averaging 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 2018-19. He was also named MVP of the Rising Stars game that is associated with the NBA All-Star Game.

Overall, the 2017 first-round pick (27th overall) is averaging 17.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 147 games (105 starts) over his first two seasons.

