Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Soccer: Social media facilitates racist abuse, says Leicester's Morgan

Leicester City skipper Wes Morgan has said racist abuse in football has got worse since he started his career and the rise of social media makes it easier to target players. The Jamaica international was speaking in the wake of England's Euro 2020 qualifier in Bulgaria, which was marred by a section of home supporters taunting black players with monkey chants and Nazi salutes. NBA notebook: Wizards lock up Beal with $72 million extension

Bradley Beal committed to the Washington Wizards, ending a months-long negotiation while keeping options to hit free agency in the near future on the table for the coveted All-Star guard. "Bradley embodies the type of high-character, team-first player that we want to have representing our fans and our city and we're very happy to sign him to this extension," said Wizards owner Ted Leonsis. Patrick Day dies following brutal knockout

American boxer Patrick Day died on Wednesday in Chicago as a result of the traumatic brain injury he suffered during his fight on Saturday, where he was knocked out by Charles Conwell in the 10th round. Day, 27, had been in a coma for four days following his defeat and, despite having emergency brain surgery at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, doctors were unable to save the junior middleweight. NBA Commissioner says league hit by huge financial losses due to Hong Kong tweet

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said on Thursday that the fallout following a tweet from a Houston Rockets official who backed the Hong Kong democracy protests has already cost the league substantial financial losses in China. The National Basketball Association spent years building a huge following and burgeoning business in China, a market worth an estimated $4 billion for the league, but its future in the country is suddenly on shaky ground. Take 5: Raiders' offense a problem for Packers

The Oakland Raiders are above .500 through five games for just the third time since 2002, primarily thanks to the offense. The Raiders rank only 19th in scoring (20.6) and 21st in total offense (376.8), but Jon Gruden's unit has been efficient (5.67 yards per play, 13th). ATP roundup: Cilic nets 500th win, advances in Moscow

Third-seeded Marin Cilic recorded his 500th career ATP Tour-level victory on Thursday with a 6-1, 7-6 (5) win over Croatian countryman Ivo Karlovic in the second round of the VTB Kremlin Cup in Moscow. Cilic, who won this tournament in 2014 and 2015, became the 10th active player and 50th all-time to reach the milestone after dispatching Karlovic in one hour, 23 minutes. He advances to face Frenchman Jeremy Chardy, who posted a 6-3, 6-4 victory over eighth-seeded Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia. NFL MVP Mahomes ruled out of game for Chiefs with knee injury

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the NFL's reigning MVP, suffered a right knee injury that forced him from the game against the Denver Broncos on Thursday. Mahomes was injured during a quarterback sneak during the second quarter where he plowed forward amidst a pile of players. He remained lying on the field for a couple of minutes in obvious pain before being helped to the sidelines. He eventually walked to the X-ray room at Denver's Empower Field at Mile High, but was quickly ruled out of the contest. Mahomes set the NFL on fire last season in his first year as a starter, throwing 50 touchdowns and leading the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game. He has thrown 15 touchdowns and just one interception this season for Kansas City (4-2), which for now will play veteran quarterback Matt Moore as the team awaits news on its franchise player. NFL notebook: Jets' Thomas says Patriots' stint a waste of time

New York Jets receiver Demaryius Thomas termed his short stint with the New England Patriots a "waste of time" and, in an interview with the New York Daily News, said the team was disrespectful to him. Thomas was released by the Patriots at the final roster cutdown and re-signed three days later before being traded to the Jets on Sept. 11. The two teams play on Monday night and there is no love lost on Thomas' part. MLB notebook: Girardi steps down as USA Baseball manager

Focusing on a return to managing in the majors, Joe Girardi stepped down as manager of USA Baseball. The 55-year-old Girardi has interviewed with the Chicago Cubs and is a candidate for openings with the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. Reports: Baker gets second interview for Phillies managing job

Dusty Baker had his second interview for the Philadelphia Phillies' managerial job, multiple media outlets reported Thursday. Baker, 70, who interviewed with the Phillies on Wednesday, is considered one of the three finalists for the position along with Joe Girardi and Buck Showalter.

Also Read: Sports News Roundup: Angels hire Maddon as manager; Patrick Day dies after knockout and more

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)