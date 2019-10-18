Rugby-England to face Australia, NZ, Argentina next year

A day before they are due to face Australia in a Rugby World Cup quarter-final, England have announced they will play the Wallabies again in one of four 2020 November internationals at Twickenham. England will open up against New Zealand on Nov. 7 and face Argentina, who they beat in the World Cup pool stage in Japan, a week later.

The third match will be against a Tier 2 nation, who are yet to be confirmed, before they sign off against Australia on Nov. 28.

