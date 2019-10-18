International Development News
Braves 1B Freeman undergoes elbow surgery

Reuters
Updated: 18-10-2019 21:28 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@Braves)

Atlanta Braves All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman is recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow and should be ready for spring training, the team announced Friday. The procedure was performed in New York on Wednesday by Dr. David Altchek. The surgeon "cleaned out the entire right elbow joint during the procedure, removing three fragmented loose bodies and cleaning up multiple bone spur formations that had developed," the team said in a statement.

Freeman, 30, hit .295 with a career-high 38 home runs and 121 RBIs in 158 regular-season games. In five postseason games, he was 4 of 20 with a home run, one RBI and six strikeouts.

