Sports News Roundup: Bencic advances to Moscow semifinals; Rookie QBs in spotlight as Giants host Cardinals

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

WTA roundup: Bencic advances to Moscow semifinals

Third-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland dispatched Belgium qualifier Kirsten Flipkens 7-6 (8), 6-1 in 94 minutes on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the Kremlin Cup in Moscow. Bencic will next face France's Kristina Mladenovic, who stunned second-seeded Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands 6-4, 2-6, 6-1. If Bencic beats Mladenovic, she will pass Serena Williams and Bertens to claim one of the eight spots at the upcoming Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen.

Devils C Hischier signs seven-year, $50.75 million extension

The New Jersey Devils signed 20-year center Nico Hischier to a seven-year, $50.75 million contract extension on Friday. The first overall selection of the 2017 draft was pleased with the deal that runs through the 2026-27 season.

Chiefs QB Mahomes (knee) to miss limited time

An MRI exam confirmed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dislocated his right kneecap in Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos, but he sustained no other significant damage, according to multiple reports on Friday. ESPN's Adam Schefter, citing league sources, tweeted that the MRI result was a "best-case scenario." That means a limited absence for the reigning league Most Valuable Player of "about three games," Schefter reported.

Stanton returns to Yankees' lineup for ALCS Game 5

Giancarlo Stanton is back in the lineup for the New York Yankees, who face elimination Friday night in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros. Stanton, who played in the opening game of the ALCS before missing three games in a row with a quadriceps strain, will bat fourth and serve as designated hitter, replacing Edwin Encarnacion in the lineup.

PGA Tour suspends Every 12 weeks for failed drug test

Matt Every was suspended for 12 weeks on Friday by the PGA Tour for a violation of the Tour's Conduct Policy for "drugs of abuse." The Tour did not specify what substance Every tested positive for and said it will have no further comment on the suspension at this time. Every, who will be eligible to return to competition on Jan. 7, 2020, said in a statement to GolfChannel.com that he tested positive for cannabis.

NBA's Silver says Hong Kong tweet furor already hit league's bottom line

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said on Thursday that the fallout following a tweet from a Houston Rockets official who backed the Hong Kong democracy protests has already cost the league substantial financial losses in China. The National Basketball Association spent years building a huge following and burgeoning business in China, a market worth an estimated $4 billion for the league, but its future in the country is suddenly on shaky ground.

Horse racing: Hollendorfer banned from Breeders' Cup

Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer will not be allowed to enter horses in next month's Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita as he is banned from the racetrack, officials said on Friday. The 73-year-old American was barred from the venue in June after a fourth horse under his supervision died there.

Rookie QBs in spotlight as Giants host Cardinals

Rookies Kyler Murray and Daniel Jones will face career-long comparisons after being the first two quarterbacks selected in the 2019 NFL Draft. Early on, it's no contest. Murray, benefiting from the fact that he was the starter when training camp opened, ranks ninth in the league with 1,664 passing yards. He has led Arizona on game-winning, fourth-quarter drives the last two weeks as the Cardinals (2-3-1) prepare to meet Jones and the New York Giants (2-4) on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

'I threw until I couldn't anymore': Sabathia

After a career plagued with injuries, New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia said it was perhaps fitting that his near two-decade-long career ended with his aching left shoulder giving up the fight. The Yankees dropped left hander Sabathia from their American League Championship Series roster on Friday, a day after the 39-year-old winced in pain as he walked off the mound in the eighth inning of Game 4 of the series against the Houston Astros.

Giants star RB Barkley returning from ankle injury

New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley is slated to return from a high ankle sprain and play in Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Barkley missed the past three games due to the injury. He was not listed on Friday's injury report, nor was tight end Evan Engram (knee), who missed last week's Thursday night loss at New England.

