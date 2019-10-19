Sports News Roundup: Bencic in Moscow semifinals; Pens stretch winning streak and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

WTA roundup: Bencic advances to Moscow semifinals

Third-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland dispatched Belgium qualifier Kirsten Flipkens 7-6 (8), 6-1 in 94 minutes on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the Kremlin Cup in Moscow. Bencic will next face France's Kristina Mladenovic, who stunned second-seeded Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands 6-4, 2-6, 6-1. If Bencic beats Mladenovic, she will pass Serena Williams and Bertens to claim one of the eight spots at the upcoming Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen.

Devils C Hischier signs seven-year, $50.75 million extension

The New Jersey Devils signed 20-year center Nico Hischier to a seven-year, $50.75 million contract extension on Friday. The first overall selection of the 2017 draft was pleased with the deal that runs through the 2026-27 season.

NFL notebook: Mahomes (knee) might be back in month

An MRI exam confirmed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dislocated his right kneecap in Kansas City's Thursday night game against the Denver Broncos, but he sustained no other significant damage, according to multiple reports on Friday. ESPN's Adam Schefter, citing league sources, tweeted that the MRI result was a "best-case scenario." That means a limited absence for the reigning league Most Valuable Player of "about three games," Schefter reported.

PGA Tour suspends Every 12 weeks for failed drug test

Matt Every was suspended for 12 weeks on Friday by the PGA Tour for a violation of the Tour's Conduct Policy for "drugs of abuse." The Tour did not specify what substance Every tested positive for and said it will have no further comment on the suspension at this time. Every, who will be eligible to return to competition on Jan. 7, 2020, said in a statement to GolfChannel.com that he tested positive for cannabis.

NBA's Silver says Hong Kong tweet furor already hit league's bottom line

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said on Thursday that the fallout following a tweet from a Houston Rockets official who backed the Hong Kong democracy protests has already cost the league substantial financial losses in China. The National Basketball Association spent years building a huge following and burgeoning business in China, a market worth an estimated $4 billion for the league, but its future in the country is suddenly on shaky ground.

NHL roundup: Pens stretch winning streak to 5

Kris Letang scored twice, and Patric Hornqvist had a goal and two assists Friday to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to their fifth straight win, 4-2 over the visiting Dallas Stars. Jared McCann also scored for the Penguins, who have the longest active winning streak in the NHL.

Yankees regain offensive edge to stay alive in pennant race

The Bronx Bombers lived up to their nickname just in time on Friday, putting together the pieces of their previously malfunctioning offense in front of a besotted hometown crowd to defeat the Houston Astros 4-1. Facing possible elimination from the pennant race, the New York Yankees put to rest two back-to-back home losses, including a demoralizing 8-3 loss on Thursday, to bring the ALCS series to 3-2.

Horse racing: Hollendorfer banned from Breeders' Cup

Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer will not be allowed to enter horses in next month's Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita as he is banned from the racetrack, officials said on Friday. The 73-year-old American was barred from the venue in June after a fourth horse under his supervision died there.

'I threw until I couldn't anymore': Sabathia

After a career plagued with injuries, New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia said it was perhaps fitting that his near two-decade-long career ended with his aching left shoulder giving up the fight. The Yankees dropped left hander Sabathia from their American League Championship Series roster on Friday, a day after the 39-year-old winced in pain as he walked off the mound in the eighth inning of Game 4 of the series against the Houston Astros.

MLB notebook: Harper happy for Nationals

Bryce Harper played his first seven seasons with the Nationals, leaving Washington in the offseason to sign a 10-year, $330 million megadeal with division rival Philadelphia. And while the Phillies fell short of the postseason and the Nationals are heading to the World Series, the outfielder said he isn't second-guessing his decision to go elsewhere and isn't jealous.

